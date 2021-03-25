GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Parole hearing held for last of 6 men convicted in death of Tom Monfils

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
law--justice--gavel--law-books--courtroom_20160917210802-159532

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The state Parole Commission will soon review the case of the last of six men who remain in prison for the 1992 murder of a Green Bay paper mill worker.

A parole hearing was held Wednesday for 70-year-old Keith Kutska, one of the six convicted in the death of Tom Monfils, whose body was found at the bottom of a vat filled with pulp at the former James River mill.

Kutska, Dale Basten, Michael Johnson, Michael Piaskowski, Rey Moore and Michael Hirn were convicted after a joint trial and all were sentenced to life in prison, with a variety of parole dates. All six men have maintained their innocence.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Freedom track prepares for next opportunity, upcoming season

Ashwaubenon Jaguars football ready to roar into spring season

UW-Oshkosh's Acacia Tupa gets second chance at final season

De Pere sophomore Kennedy Martin settling in and turning heads

High School Sports Xtra - Spring Football preview with Ricardo Arguello

High School Sports Xtra: Spring Football preview with Ricardo Arguello