GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department says part of Main Street in Green Bay is closed following what looks like a crash.

In a release, police say Main Street will be completely closed for an undetermined amount of time between Saint George Street and North Irwin Avenue.

In video sent to Local Five from a viewer, it appears to look like a vehicle crashed into a building Sunday night and caused severe damage

Drivers should look to use University Avenue, Walnut Street, and East Mason Street as alternative routes.

No other information is available at this time. Local Five will update this story as more details are released.