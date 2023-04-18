Authorities investigating a crash on West Mason Street in Green Bay on April 18, 2023. (Olivia Talmadge/WFRV)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department says that drivers should avoid the area of West Mason Street and 16th Avenue due to a traffic crash.

Officials say that the crash caused injuries, and West Mason Street is closed from Gross Avenue to 14th Avenue.

The incident occurred just before 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18. Drivers may use West Walnut Street, 9th Street, and Lombardi Avenue as detour routes.

No additional details were provided and Local 5 News will update this when more information is made available.

This is a developing story, and Local 5 News has a crew heading to the scene.