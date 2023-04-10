APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department has confirmed it responded this morning to a report of shots fired.

According to a briefing earlier this morning, the Appleton Police Department was sent to the 1100 block of Leminwah Street around 3 a.m.

Officers say the caller reported gunshots and when police arrived on the scene they said they also heard shots fired.

The police department says it was able to identify a home where the reported gunshots came from and attempts to call the residents of the home were unsuccessful.

At around 4:45 a.m., police say a man exited the building holding a rifle of some kind and fired at least one round into the air before going back into the home.\

Officers then say they heard another gunshot go off from inside the home. The SWAT team was then called in to assist at the scene.

Officials believe there is only one suspect, but state there is an unconfirmed number of people inside the home.

SWAT and negotiators are currently trying to make contact with the man inside the home.

Also assisting with the scene are the Outagamie Sheriff’s Office, Winnebago Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Fox Valley Metro Police Department.

A shelter-in-place is still in effect for those in the immediate area. Wisconsin Avenue (WIS 96) will remain closed between Ballard Road and Meade Street until the situation is resolved.

Local Five will continue to update this story as more details are released.

Monday, April 10, 7:15 a.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – There is currently an active police scene in Appleton near WIS 96 East.

According to a release, the Appleton Police Department is on the 1100 block of Leminwah Street where they say a weapon was used during a disturbance.

A shelter-in-place has been issued for the surrounding area.

The Appleton Police Department says Wisconsin Avenue (WIS 96) will remain closed between Ballard Road and Meade Street. Drivers should look to avoid the area.

No other details are available at the moment and Local Five will continue to update this story as information is released.

Monday, April 10, 6:07 a.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Part of WIS 96 East is closed Monday morning because of an unknown incident.

It is being reported that all lanes are closed on WIS 96 between Lawe Street and Ballard Road near Appleton.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the closure is expected to be for about two hours.

At this time, no other details are known, Local Five will update this story when more information is released.