Part-time Grand Chute CSO arrested for possession of child porn

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Part-time Grand Chute Community Service Officer Casey Welk has been arrested for possession of child pornography.

Authorities say the investigation began when the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office received a Cyber Tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which indicated that 23-year-old Welk had obtained child pornography online.

Investigators are currently working to determine the number of files involved in the offense and the social media platforms used.

Welk was employed as a part-time Community Service Officer with the Grand Chute Police Department; deputies say the Grand Chute Police command staff were notified and cooperated fully with the investigation.

Welk was booked into the Outagamie County Jail on multiple counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

The investigation is ongoing.