Partnership with state, nursing programs help boost COVID-19 vaccination efforts

A medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A new partnership between the state of Wisconsin and some University of Wisconsin schools will help boost vaccination efforts.

The Wisconsin Partnership Program at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health and a partnership with the UW-Madison School of Nursing and four UW System Nursing schools including UW-Green Bay will now give nursing students hands-on experience in several aspects of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Wisconsin Partnership Program will help support the coordination, education and deployment of nursing students, faculty, staff and alumni volunteers to help in the many vaccination efforts.

“UW-Green Bay nursing students, including traditional nursing, RN-BSN completion, and MSN students will (and have) assist as vaccinators, with post-vaccination observation and more,” says Christine Vandenhouten, Chair of UW-Green Bay’s Nursing programs.

Badger Nurses Collaborating on COVID-19 Vaccine Education and Delivery (BN-CoVED) received a $185,000 COVID-19 Response Grant from the Wisconsin Partnership Program as well as supplemental funding of $100,000 from an anonymous donor. 

