Party in the Park provides free haircuts, supplies, clothing to students

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — It’s hard to believe, but it’s less than two weeks until many kids head back to school for another year and local organizations are helping make the process a little easier.

Pathways Church has partnered with many other groups to help support low income families and their back to school needs.

Saturday there were free haircuts, shoes, clothing and hundreds of backpacks filled with supplies given away.

What we’re hoping for is to give these kids the confidence that they’ve got what they need and they’re ready to go to school. John Rossetti, Pathways Church

Pathways Church has had Party in the Park for nine years. Rossetti said two to three thousand people were at the event.