GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the PMI Entertainment Group have made the decision to cancel the upcoming event, Party on the Plaza at the Resch Expo Plaza.

The free concert by Grand Union & The Cougars was scheduled for Saturday, June 11 at 4:00 p.m., but due to inclement weather, the concert is canceled.

There are no plans for a reschedule date at this time.

For more information about the cancelation, click here.