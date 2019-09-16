UPDATE: Waupaca Co. deputies name driver and passenger in fatal rollover crash

MONDAY 9/16/19 9:33 a.m.

LEBANON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department has identified the two people involved in Sunday evening’s fatal rollover crash.

Cord Guyette, 24, of Bear Creek was the driver of the truck, while 25-year-old Cory Guyette has been identified as the passenger that died.

For more on this story read the original report below.

ORIGINAL STORY: Passenger dead, driver hospitalized in Waupaca Co. rollover crash

MONDAY 9/16/19 7:50 a.m.

One person is dead following a single-vehicle rollover crash Sunday night.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at around 5:58 p.m. on County Highway T at Nicolai Road in the town of Lebanon. Authorities believe a truck traveling southbound overturned and rolled over into the ditch.

The passenger of the truck, a 25-year-old man from Bear Creek, was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, a 24-year-old man from Bear Creek, was taken to a hospital in Neenah. Authorities have not disclosed the extent of his injuries.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate.