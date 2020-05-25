Passenger in Green Bay crash thrown from vehicle into Fox River, rescued by fishing boat

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is investigating a Memorial Day morning crash on the Main Street Bridge that resulted in a passenger being thrown from the vehicle.

According to officers, a 17-year-old girl was driving a vehicle that crashed into a guardrail at about 5:30 a.m. The passenger of the vehicle was thrown from the vehicle into the Fox River.

A fishing boat in the area at the time of the crash rescued the passenger, who was later transported to a hospital for treatment.

The 17-year-old driver, who was not hurt, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

