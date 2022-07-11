OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – After two boats collided on Sunday on the Fox River, a passenger of one of the boats recounted what happened.

Becky Meissner, an Oshkosh resident, was celebrating a friend’s birthday party on the upper level of a two-story paddleboat when a power boat crashed into them.

Meissner says, “That area needs to have a no-wake zone. I’m not sure why that area of the river does not. They just need to get [the person] and get something resolved.”

The crash occurred between the Wisconsin and Oregon Street bridges. The paddleboat reached the shore, but the power boat fled the scene.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, the driver along with two passengers of the powerboat has been contacted and they are still looking for the other four passengers on that boat.

Of the seven people who were injured, only one had to be transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Conservation Warden with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says, “There’s a lot of families and people that are just trying to enjoy the lakes, rivers, and natural resources and if everybody’s being safe, we can limit the number of crashes that happen.”

On the Loos Cruises, whose paddleboat was a part of the crash declined to speak along with the company that is believed to have issued the powerboat in this crash.