GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Business at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport (GRB) is reaching new heights with both passenger traffic and cargo numbers up over its 2022 levels.

A release provided by GRB states that passenger traffic is up nearly 15% and cargo has nearly doubled over 2022 levels.

Along with the increase in passengers, airlines are also increasing the size of planes that are utilized.

Delta Air Lines recently upgraded to a larger aircraft for its Atlanta flights to Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), as well as upgrading its planes used for the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) to a CRJ 900.

“Air travel is definitely on the rise – pun intended – and it shows at GRB,” said Airport Director, Marty Piette, A.A.E. “Planes are nearly 90% full to all destinations which shows the airlines that our local travelers will support expanded air service.”

The amount of cargo coming into and going out of GRB has almost doubled, another encouraging sign, officials say.

The increase has GRB looking into cargo expansion options, leveraging Brown County’s Foreign Trade Zone, as well as reviewing potential partnerships with additional freight entities, according to the GRB’s release.

The increases we see at GRB in both passenger numbers and freight are great indicators as to how well the overall economy is doing in Brown County. The airport is an essential driver of our local economy, so it’s really good to see those numbers rise. We thank area residents and businesses for supporting our airport. Troy Streckenback, Brown County Executive

More information about Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport can be found here.