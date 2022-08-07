FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Thanks to the quick actions of a passerby, three people were able to safely evacuate their Fond du Lac home before flames that were produced from a dumpster fire reached the building.

According to the Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue, just after 6:30 p.m., on Sunday, crews responded to the 100 block of Ellis Street for a report of a dumpster fire that was spreading to two nearby homes.

Authorities noted that the initial report was made by a passerby who identified the fire, called 911, and alerted the occupants of the advancing fire.

As a result of the passerby’s quick actions, three occupants who were inside the home closest to the fire were able to safely evacuate.

Once crews arrived at the scene, they found a large fire coming from a dumpster that contained household contents. The dumpster was positioned about four feet away from the first home and about eight feet away from the second home, shared authorities.

Officials said the flames began to quickly spread up the siding of the building and into the attic space of the first home resulting in fire crews quickly applying water to both of the homes in order to stop the fire from spreading even more.

Within 15 minutes, crews were able to extinguish the fire within the dumpster and both homes. No injuries were reported.

The first home is said to have sustained extensive fire damage to the exterior and attic portions of the building while the second home received minor damage to a small portion of the exterior soffit space.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time. The American Red Cross is assisting the occupants who were displaced by the fire.