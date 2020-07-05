WEST OF WINNEBAGO REGIONAL NEWS: Green Lake County, Marquette County, Waupaca County, Waushara County

Passerby extinguishes garage fire in Fond du Lac

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A passerby extinguishes a garage fire after being waived down by the resident on Saturday night.

According to Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue, at around 11 p.m., crews were dispatched to the 900 blocks New Haven Avenue for a report of a residential garage on fire.

Upon arrival, crews said they found that the fire was extinguished by the quick actions of a passerby who utilized an extinguisher after being waived down by the resident.

Two cats reunited with family after house fire in Manitowoc

Fire crews shared that they remained on the scene for 40 minutes to ensure the fire was extinguished. No injuries were reported during the incident.

Officials said the fire was located inside the garage and caused damage to a portion of wall.

After further investigation, officials reported that the fire was due to the improper disposal of consumed fireworks in a garbage container.

9 residents displaced after apartment fire in Green Bay

Assistant Fire Chief Knowles stresses, “Throwing away leftover firework debris, duds, or even unused fireworks can be a huge fire hazard. The best thing to do is to place consumed fireworks in a bucket and fully saturate them with water overnight before disposing in a garbage container.”

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News | Local Sports
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Booyah get first win, Dock Spiders fall late in Friday action

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah get first win, Dock Spiders fall late in Friday action"

Packers' unique relationship with St. Norbert College to take one-year hiatus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Packers' unique relationship with St. Norbert College to take one-year hiatus"

Booyah drop opener, Dock Spiders win in Northwoods start

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah drop opener, Dock Spiders win in Northwoods start"

Jordan Love arrives in Green Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jordan Love arrives in Green Bay"

Jordan Love squat strength workout (WFRV Sports)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jordan Love squat strength workout (WFRV Sports)"

Jordan Love Box Jumps (WFRV Sports)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jordan Love Box Jumps (WFRV Sports)"