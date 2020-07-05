Passerby extinguishes garage fire in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A passerby extinguishes a garage fire after being waived down by the resident on Saturday night.

According to Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue, at around 11 p.m., crews were dispatched to the 900 blocks New Haven Avenue for a report of a residential garage on fire.

Upon arrival, crews said they found that the fire was extinguished by the quick actions of a passerby who utilized an extinguisher after being waived down by the resident.

Fire crews shared that they remained on the scene for 40 minutes to ensure the fire was extinguished. No injuries were reported during the incident.

Officials said the fire was located inside the garage and caused damage to a portion of wall.

After further investigation, officials reported that the fire was due to the improper disposal of consumed fireworks in a garbage container.

Assistant Fire Chief Knowles stresses, “Throwing away leftover firework debris, duds, or even unused fireworks can be a huge fire hazard. The best thing to do is to place consumed fireworks in a bucket and fully saturate them with water overnight before disposing in a garbage container.”

