SCOTT, Wis. (WFRV) – One person and their pet were able to escape a Sunday afternoon fire in Sheboygan County injury-free when a passerby alerted them.

According to a release from the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, a passerby called the Sheboygan County Emergency Communications Department at 4:08 p.m. to alert them of a home on fire at W7903 County Road SS in the Town of Scott.

Officials report that the caller was able to alert the homeowner inside who was then able to escape from the building with their pet.

Authorities say no injuries were reported from this incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by the Beechwood Fire Department, Silver Creek Fire Department, and multiple Town of Scott first responders.