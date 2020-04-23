Passerby hailed as a hero after waking resident in Fond du Lac house fire

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire crews are on scene of a house fire in Fond du Lac.

According to the Fond du Lac Fire Department, the fire occurred on the second floor of a duplex on 7th street in the city. The blaze is currently under control.

Firefighters say a passerby noticed the fire and knocked on the door, waking a person sleeping in the first-floor portion of the duplex. The resident made it out of the home safely.

The second floor was unoccupied.

“The citizen who stopped and alerted the first floor resident of the fire is a hero,” said Fire Chief Peter O’Leary. “His selfless actions undoubtedly changed the outcome for the resident inside.”

Fond du Lac Fire Chief Peter O’Leary says a dog has died in the fire and a cat has gone missing.

Alliant Energy, the Red Cross, and the humane society have been called to the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the home is uninhabitable.