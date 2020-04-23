Closings
Marinette Co. Elderly Services

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Passerby hailed as a hero after waking resident in Fond du Lac house fire

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire crews are on scene of a house fire in Fond du Lac.

According to the Fond du Lac Fire Department, the fire occurred on the second floor of a duplex on 7th street in the city. The blaze is currently under control.

Firefighters say a passerby noticed the fire and knocked on the door, waking a person sleeping in the first-floor portion of the duplex. The resident made it out of the home safely.

The second floor was unoccupied.

“The citizen who stopped and alerted the first floor resident of the fire is a hero,” said Fire Chief Peter O’Leary. “His selfless actions undoubtedly changed the outcome for the resident inside.”

Fond du Lac Fire Chief Peter O’Leary says a dog has died in the fire and a cat has gone missing.

Alliant Energy, the Red Cross, and the humane society have been called to the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the home is uninhabitable.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft"

Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan"

WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series"

Talking the NFL Draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Talking the NFL Draft"

Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season"

Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility

Thumbnail for the video titled "Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility"