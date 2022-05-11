GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The future of two Green Bay West High School students are about to change, thanks to the generosity of some past alumni.

Raelea Scott and Isabella Campos-Moya have earned the opportunity and are being rewarded with life-changing scholarships. Scott was awarded a full tuition scholarship to Marquette University, and Campos-Moya was awarded a Bridge the Gap scholarship.

The two students will be celebrated at a signing day ceremony at West High on May 18 at 11 a.m.

Raelea Scott

Isabella Campos-Moya

Jim Ryan and his wife Tracy, both Green Bay West alumni, created the Do Great Things Initiative (DGTI) in 2021, and will continue to reward two Green Bay West students with these scholarships annually.

The DFTI’s mission is to encourage and assist Green Bay West students to become college-ready, to help them better understand the financial aid that is available to them, and to help make their dream of attending college a reality.

“We strive to eliminate the financial obstacle associated with getting a college degree,” said Tracy Ryan. “In doing so, we hope to tap into each student’s passion and focus on the ‘art of the possible’ versus focusing on a limited set of option based upon life circumstances.”

Speakers during the ceremony on May 18 include: