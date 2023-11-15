MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Following the loss of former manager Craig Counsell, Team officials with the Milwaukee Brewers have confirmed Pat Murphy as his replacement and have also named former infielder Rickie Weeks to the coaching staff for the 2024 season.

Murphy, who coached his predecessor at Notre Dame, has spent the last eight seasons as Milwaukee’s bench coach. Murphy has recorded a 947-400-2 record throughout his years as the manager for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Arizona Florida State Sun Devils. He was also the interim manager for the San Diego Padres in 2015 where he finished with a record of 42-54.

“Pat Murphy brings a wealth of experience, knowledge and passion for the game of baseball as well as a familiarity with the Brewers organization, players, staff and culture. Pat has been a significant contributor in the run of recent seasons of unprecedented success in franchise history. We are pleased to have Pat remain in the Brewers family and excited to name him manager today.” Senior Vice President and General Manager Matt Arnold

Brewers officials also announced that the remaining coaching staff is expected to return with the addition of former Brewer Rickie Weeks as the team’s associate manager.

Weeks, now 41 years old, spent 11 of 14 seasons as a player in a Milwaukee uniform. Weeks has spent the last two seasons with the team as an assistant to player development and was even promoted to special assistant to player development earlier this month.

Weeks is a former All-Star second baseman and a member of Milwaukee’s Wall of Honor who played for the Brewers in 11 out of 14 seasons as a player in the Major Leagues. Over those 11 years, Weeks put himself among some of the all-time franchise leaders in runs (6th, 684), walks (6th, 492), stolen bases (7th, 126), triples (8th, 32) at-bats (9th, 4,056) games (10th, 1,142), doubles (10th, 203), extra-base hits (10th, 383) and total bases (10th, 1,720).

“Rickie was a hard-nosed, homegrown player for the Brewers for many years and is now a valued member of our coaching staff. We look forward to him bringing many of the attributes that he possessed as a player into the dugout in his new role.” Senior Vice President and General Manager Matt Arnold

The Brewers, and their new leading coaches, will open up the 2024 season in New York against the Mets on Thursday, March 28, with the home opener scheduled to be on April 2 against the Minnesota Twins.

The Brew Crew will face former manager, Craig Counsell, and the Chicago Cubs on May 3 at Wrigley Field. Counsell will make his return to American Family Field in Milwaukee on May 27.