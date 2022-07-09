(WFRV) – We are in the thick of summer and with that comes the promise of cookouts, campfires, brush burnings, and many more fire-related summer activities, which is why it’s important for people to know and practice fire safety.

According to UW Health, each year, patients are taken to emergency rooms with preventable injuries from fires that occur during these fun summertime activities.

“Patients say they can’t believe the burn happened so quickly,” said Lori Mickelson, nurse and program manager, UW Health Burn and Wound Center.

Mickelson added that children are at particular risk and should never play with toys or balls near a fire or be left alone by a fire even after it is out.

“Remind children that they cannot play in coals and ashes from a campfire even after it is out for hours,” she said. “Coals and ashes can remain hot enough to cause a burn for up to 12 hours.”

In an attempt to limit fire-related injuries this summer, Mickelson has provided fire safety tips for people to follow: