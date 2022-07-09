(WFRV) – We are in the thick of summer and with that comes the promise of cookouts, campfires, brush burnings, and many more fire-related summer activities, which is why it’s important for people to know and practice fire safety.
According to UW Health, each year, patients are taken to emergency rooms with preventable injuries from fires that occur during these fun summertime activities.
“Patients say they can’t believe the burn happened so quickly,” said Lori Mickelson, nurse and program manager, UW Health Burn and Wound Center.
Mickelson added that children are at particular risk and should never play with toys or balls near a fire or be left alone by a fire even after it is out.
“Remind children that they cannot play in coals and ashes from a campfire even after it is out for hours,” she said. “Coals and ashes can remain hot enough to cause a burn for up to 12 hours.”
In an attempt to limit fire-related injuries this summer, Mickelson has provided fire safety tips for people to follow:
- Never burn with gasoline, diesel, or kerosene as they can have the same explosive power as dynamite.
- Only burn dry materials, and do not put anything but wood or brush on the fire.
- Prior to lighting a fire, remove any contents that could lead to an explosion like paint, aerosol cans, or fireworks.
- Build a fire in a designated fire ring or pit that is at least 15 feet away from any flammable object.
- Designate one sober, responsible adult to tend a fire and ensure others remain at least three feet away.
- Do not light fires on windy days.
- Check with local fire departments for burn bans before lighting a fire.
- If you are physically unable to move away from a planned brush fire, reconsider burning or appoint someone who is able to complete the job safely.
- Have a bucket of water or garden hose at the ready and put the fire completely out before leaving it by dousing the fire, stirring the ashes, and wetting it again.