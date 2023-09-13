GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With HSHS and Prevea’s online systems back up and running following a weeks-long outage, some patients are sharing their experiences.

For weeks, the healthcare providers’ communication and online systems were down. It meant everything had to be done by hand, from scheduling appointments to handling medical records. Their phone system was also down, making communication a hassle for everyone involved.

Just yesterday, representatives of the company announced their online system was working again. Before this, however, Kathleen Olsen from Sister Bay was attending to her husband in the hospital.

When the outage happened, she says, “We couldn’t get information from the hospital to the home health care nurses, to therapy, to a doctor up in Fish Creek or Sister Bay, so it was challenging.”

Even days after the system is up, Olsen says it is not perfect.

“When we left, we didn’t leave with any paperwork or discharged information. Today, when we came back, it was still a little hazy about his paperwork,” Olsen says.

However, the healthcare provider issued a statement saying, “HSHS and Prevea colleagues have been working around the clock to restore systems, prioritizing clinical applications as part of our relentless focus on safely caring for our patients. We remain focused on restoring remaining affected systems, including business applications, in a methodical and thoughtful manner, which will take time to complete.”

With computers and their online portal active again, patients like Steve Cornelius from Green Bay seemed to notice a difference.

He says, “It was pretty good considering the systems were all down. When they all pulled together as a team, it seemed to run okay.”

For Olsen, she is glad to have more information on her husband’s health.

She says, “I’ll look forward to seeing the report on their portal. When that portal came back, I was just so excited to see that because it felt like I had a connection again to my husband’s health.”

Representatives with Prevea are still investigating the cyber security incident and are assured they will give the public updates when they have them.