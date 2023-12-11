NEW LONDON, WIS. (WFRV) – The “Patriot Guard Riders” are giving back to those who serve, the organization is providing Christmas gifts to the family members of veterans volunteer Aimee Lund says her family takes pride in helping those who serve.



“It’s been a tradition we’ve been doing for the last several years and it’s something we do as a family and it means a lot to get together and help other people in our community,” stated Lund.



More than 30 families will receive gifts from the organization “Patriot Guard Rider “Assistant state captain Andy Brigham says the organization is proud to lend a helping hand to service members.



“So they are not worried about how am I going to pay my bills and give my children a good Christmas time so that is what we are doing here today spreading a lot of joy and hope to our families and letting these veterans and service families know they are not alone,” explained Brigham.



Lund encourages more families to give back during the holiday season.



“You can always give your time and that’s free and honestly the time you give you get more back I feel than you actually give, I would say if you have the opportunity do it,” said Lund.



The organization plans to have all of the gifts delivered by Christmas day.