WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV – A multi-jurisdictional, 4-hour-long patrol operation was conducted throughout Washington County on Highway 41.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 17 vehicles were searched for criminal activity during the operation.

Deputies say that among those stops, arrests were made for possession of fentanyl and cocaine, stolen vehicles, fleeing resulting in freeway pursuits, and a woman with a homicide warrant.

It was also noted that due to staffing, only five of these types of interdictions have taken place within the last two years.

No specific information was provided about the arrests at this time.