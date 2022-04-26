CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) — As investigators continue to search for a suspect in the death of a 10-year-old girl in western Wisconsin, police say they’ve increased their patrol around schools.

The body of Illiana “Lily” Peters was found Monday morning near a walking trail in Chippewa Falls. According to police her death is a homicide.

Her father called police about 9 p.m. Sunday after she failed to return home from a visit to her aunt’s house, just blocks away.

The school district superintendent, Jeff Holmes, sent a note to parents recommending that children who usually walk to or from school, instead be dropped off and picked up by family members or trusted friends until further notice.