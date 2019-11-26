Paul’s Pantry asks hunters to donate deer to help feed the hungry

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Leading up to the holiday season, Paul’s Pantry receives nonperishables from food drives, but there’s something else the pantry is collecting this time of years: venison.

“It’s higher in protein and lower in fat,” Craig Robbins, Executive Director for the pantry said.

During bow season, 12 deer were dropped off at the pantry.

The first Monday after deer gun season started, seven deer had been dropped off as of noon.

“Typically one deer will yield between 35 and 40 pounds of burger,” Robbins said. “We average 180 households a day, so to run it for an entire week we need almost 1000 pounds.”

Full deer that are dropped off at the pantry are delivered to a processor at no cost to the hunter.

The meat is processed into “burger meat” and packaged into one-pound bags.

Hunters can also drop off deer they wish to donate at participating processors.

