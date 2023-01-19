GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One place that’s hoping egg prices will crack soon is food pantries. One of them already feeling the pinch is Paul’s Pantry in Green Bay.

“There are about 900 dozen eggs a week that we go through,” said executive director Craig Robbins.

The pantry helps hundreds of northeast Wisconsin families each week. A lot of food is donated, but not always. This year, eggs are costing the organization a lot more.

“When you sit down to do the budget, and you’re trying to put a number on what it’s going to be next year, the cost, and then you blow by it,” said Robbins.

The pantry can buy eggs at a cheaper price in bulk, but that cost remains high. It comes at a time when more people are coming through its doors. In fact, 766 more people compared to this year than last, Robbins says.

He agrees it depends on a lot of things why people might use the pantry, but inflation has certainly not helped any.

The pantry says post-holidays are a time when fewer people are donating. It’s something it’s used to and prepares for every year, yet the demand remains.

“Households that were OK a year ago, or a year-and-a-half ago, that was kind of on the edge, now they’re having to use a food pantry,” added Robbins.

The pantry, like so many others, hoping things will get back to normal soon.

“And the supply chain issues. That’s been a problem for us just like everyone else,” Robbins said.

In the meantime, it will continue to serve those who need help no matter the cost.

If you’d like to donate or know someone who might benefit from Paul’s Pantry, visit its website for more.