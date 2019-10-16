Paul’s Pantry holds ceremony to mark World Food Day

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) It is World Food Day. A day set aside to increase awareness of the need to alleviate hunger in our nation. And as Kris Schuller reports, for 35 years that has been the mission of Paul’s Pantry in Green Bay.

Living on her own with limited income, Kathryn Sanders often has trouble making ends meet. But here at Paul’s Pantry she finds food – provided by staff committed to improving her life.

“Without Paul’s Pantry there are a lot of people who wouldn’t eat, myself included,” Sanders said.

Sanders is among the 4,100 households served here yearly, given food donated by area companies that they can no longer sell, but which remains edible.

“Each day here we’re giving over 16,000 pounds of food, so eight tons of food every day, five days a week,” said Craig Robbins.

Founded in 1984 the pantry’s executive director says Paul’s Pantry has become one of the largest in the nation that operates this way. Its receives no federal, state or local revenue – relying entirely on the community.

“It’s everyone in our community working together as a team, neighbors feeding neighbors,” Robbins said.

A fact celebrated at the pantry during special tours and a ceremony marking World Food Day, to raise awareness of hunger in Northeast Wisconsin.

“World Food Day is a day for us to rededicate ourselves to our mission of making sure that no one in Brown County goes hungry,” said Robbins.

“When it feels like there is a lack of compassion and connectiveness in a lot of society, Paul’s Pantry is a place where that is ever present,” said Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich.

“They are compassionate and concerned about your well being and want to make sure that you get good, healthy food,” Sanders said.

One hundred twenty-two million pounds of it, distributed to the hungry ever since Paul’s Pantry opened 35 years ago.

And each household helped by Paul’s Pantry receives an average of 100 pounds of food each visit.