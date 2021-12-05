Paul’s Pence project raises over $9,000 in supplies for less fortunate in community

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV)- A local couple says a sign from their son who passed away inspired them to begin a project that will donate thousands of dollars worth of items to local people in need this holiday season.

Paul Hoes passed away from a brain tumor in May 2019. His family created a fundraiser called Paul’s Pence in his memory.

“I’m sure he’s looking down from Heaven and saying I can’t believe this is happening,” says Paul’s mother Jean.

After Paul passed away, his family said that they started finding loose change in the most random places almost every day. They said they felt like this was a sign from Paul to use this loose change to give back to the community.

Jean says her family found $282 worth of money lying around this year. They donated the money to the Green Bay Area Religious Special Education Program which Paul had been a part for a large part of his life.

Each student in the program received $5 and was told to spend the money on items that could be used to help less fortunate members of the community. Students and catechists in the program also asked for donations from their friends and families which helped the project grow even more.

“This was his favorite thing to do on Saturday, he loved going to the Special Education religious program,” says Jean.

Donors donated a wide range of items from food to cleaning supplies to personal items.

“This is just the so wonderful, it makes us so happy,” says Jean.

On Saturday, volunteers organized the items and then loaded them up into cars and trucks which will eventually take the items to local charities that will help get the items to people in need.

‘It makes me feel good, they (those in the community who are less fortunate) have a harder time getting things that they need and we don’t need them to suffer in any way,” says Jess Freund who was volunteering for the project on Saturday.

Project organizers tell us the Paul’s Pence project has raised over nine thousand dollars’ worth of items that will be donated to the less fortunate in the community.