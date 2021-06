SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT says the right lane going north on WIS 57 will be closed at County PP near Plymouth over the weekend.

Officials say the closure will stay until the pavement is fixed, which is scheduled for Monday, June 7.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff Department is handling the situation.

Local 5 will update this story when more information becomes available.