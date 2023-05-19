DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire crews in De Pere responded to Southwest Park on Thursday following reports of a fire that resulted in an estimated $30,000 in damages.

According to De Pere Fire Rescue, first-arriving crews at the Lawrence Drive location in De Pere found light smoke coming from the roof line of the 800-square-foot pavilion around 9:50 p.m. on May 18.

The pavilion, used for concessions and restrooms, had all of its doors locked at the time with no occupants being reported inside of the structure.

The release states that two off-duty Town of Lawrence firefighters were on the scene and reported that they had knocked down the main fire at the back of the pavilion with fire extinguishers.

Within minutes, fire crews were able to put out the fire quickly and contain the fire to the rear of the structure. However, the pavilion received ‘moderate’ damage to the attic and some interior areas.

Officials estimate the damage to be roughly $30,000. No injuries were reported.

The Brown County Fire Investigation Task Force was called to the scene to conduct the investigation, which remains ongoing at this time.

Additional fire units were called to assist from Lawrence Fire Department, Hobart Fire Department, Ashwaubenon Public Safety, County Rescue, Morrison Fire Department, and Green Bay Fire Department.

No additional information was provided.