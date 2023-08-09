(WFRV) – Northeast Wisconsin’s most adorable and furriest fashion show, the Paws Parade of Hope, is being held virtually again this year and is right around the corner.

The Paws Parade of Hope isn’t just about style, it’s more about giving back to the community to those fighting cancer, with proceeds of the event going towards those who are struggling financially due to medical bills, and living expenses that coincide with a loved one battling cancer.

This year marks the event’s 17th year, and along with the fashion show is a silent auction and fundraiser.

The deadline to enter is September 2 with voting beginning September 5 and running until September 25.

For those wishing to either enter or vote, you can do so online or through the Paws Parade of Hope Facebook page.

The Virtual Pet Fashion Contest includes:

Cutest pet fashion

Funniest pet fashion

Best pet trick

Any and all pets are welcome, from cats and dogs to chickens and rabbits. The suggested donation is $10 or more.