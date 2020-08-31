Paws Parade of Hope benefits cancer patients

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Some stylish pooches were strutting their stuff on the catwalk to raise money for a good cause.

The 14th annual Paws Parade of Hope hit the runway at the Riverside Ballroom in Green Bay on Sunday.

Organizers say the money raised at the event goes to help cancer patients pay their bills while they are battling their disease.

The canine fashion show was inspired by a personal experience of surviving cancer through the healing power of pets.

“We were inspired by the healing presence of pets and we wanted to do an event where they were the little stars of the show but yet all proceeds are going to help people with cancer,” Susan Gee, founder of Paws Parade of Hope, tells WFRV Local 5.

Sunday’s event featured a silent auction and an online auction so those who couldn’t attend in person could still participate.

