Northeast Wisconsin’s most adorable fashion show is being held virtual again this year. Heidi Frederickson from Community Benefit Tree and Lori Sisto along with her pup Stanley joined Local 5 for the latest Community Update to speak about the costume contest.

The 16th annual ‘Paws Parade of Hope‘ was started to help people struggling financially who are fighting cancer.

The online event will be held from September 5 through September 26 and features an online auction, virtual pet trick contest, and virtual pet fashion show. You can submit a picture or video for for either of the three categories, funniest, cutest, and best trick.

Items up for bid in the silent auction include trips to the Wisconsin Dells, out-to-eat packages, and wine.

The money raised from the event will go to the Community Benefit Tree, which helps people pay for medical bills and living expenses who are battling cancer.

You can still submit your photos and videos up until midnight on September 9. Voting starts on September 10.