Paws Parade of Hope on Sunday

Some dapper dogs will be strutting their stuff on the catwalk this weekend– all to raise money for those battling cancer.

The 14th Annual Paws Parade of Hope hits the runway at The Riverside Ballroom in Green Bay this Sunday afternoon.

Organizers say the money raised at the event goes to help cancer patients pay for finances and bills while they are battling their disease.

There will be plenty of silent raffle items, a live auction and great food to go along with the furry fashion show.

Due to the pandemic there will be a lot of changes.

Safety measures will be in place and this year their silent auction is online. So that those who don’t go — can still join in.

“We have a silent auction and this year due to the covid we have to change it a little bit. We’re doing it as actually an online auction. We actually started bidding already on the items so if people go to our Facebook Page they can find the link and they can actually bid on the items and we will ship them or whatever works for them,” explained Paula Smits, Chairperson, Paws Parade of Hope.

That facebook page is ‘Paws Parade of Hope’.

The event is this Sunday, September 30th from noon until 3:30 at The Riverside Ballroom.

You can still get tickets the day of the event at the door.