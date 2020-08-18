Payless stores reappearing in U.S. with new look

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Payless stores are making a reappearance in the states after closing all stores in January.

According to Payless, the shoe store plans to open 300 to 400 standalone stores nationwide within the next three to five years.

To kickstart its grand comeback, on August 11, Payless officials say they re-launched an e-commerce site featuring brands like LA Gear, Airwalk, and American Eagle.

In November, Payless to open its first store in Miami, Florida with a new updated look including smart mirrors, touchscreen wall panels, and AR-powered foot comparison charts.

Store officials share they hope to have 30 to 45 stores open in early 2021 in Texas and other border states.

Those stores will open in addition to its existing fleet of 700 international stores including franchised locations.

Payless CEO Jared Margolis shares, “We are fully aware that we’re relaunching in a time when many have lost their jobs, finances are tight and parents nationwide are adjusting to working from home and facilitating at-home schooling for their children…We saw an opportunity for the brand to relaunch into the US market… at a time when value couldn’t be more critical.”

