SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – Polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) were found in the soil at a park in Sheboygan Falls, and officials are working on what to do next.

According to officials, soil samples were taken at Rochester Park and preliminary test results show that PCB contamination is present in the solid near the surface. The samples were collected as part of an ongoing investigation at the Sheboygan River and Harbor Superfund Site.

The contamination was found in the southern part of Rochester Park.

Before it was Rochester Park, officials say the area was used as a landfill and is adjacent to the Sheboygan River and Harbor Superfund Site. City officials are working to make sure the appropriate measures are being taken to protect public health.

Some of the measures that were mentioned were installing advisory signage and restricting access to areas where PCB levels are highest.

The following practices were recommended to visitors to help reduce possible PCB exposure:

Clean off soil from shoes, clothes, bikes, toys, discs and picnic blankets

Clean off soil from pets’ fur and paws, and do not let them lick or eat soil

Wash hands after touching soil, cleaning off soil and before eating

Now that we are aware, we will fully identify the scope of the problem and implement a comprehensive solution, with the public health and welfare as our top priority. Sheboygan Falls Mayor Randy Meyer

PCBs, or polychlorinated biphenyls, are a human-made group of chemicals that were used in hydraulic oils, metal-cutting oils, microscope lens oils, inks, dyes and carbonless copy paper. It was also used in coolants in electrical equipment.

Exposure to high levels of PCBs over long periods of time can be harmful. More information about PCBs can be found on the DHS’s website.