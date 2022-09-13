FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Charges were recently referred for a 31-year-old Fond du Lac man allegedly involved in a stabbing investigation outside a local tavern.

According to a post from the Fond du Lac Police Department, officers were called to the SSM Health Emergency Dept. for someone being treated for several knife wounds around 1:50 a.m. on August 6.

The victim, a 40-year-old Fond du Lac man, told them an unknown person “confronted him outside of The Press Box Tavern” and he was “cut multiple times with an edged weapon.” He was treated by SSM staff for multiple injuries.

The police said they were not able to find anyone who matched the description at the time of the incident or any witnesses.

On August 8, detectives said they were able to develop a person of interest and took the 31-year-old Fond du Lac man into custody on an unrelated probation violation.

Charges of Attempted Homicide and First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety were referred to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office on September 12.