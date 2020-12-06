Peaceful protest at St. Norbert’s Abbey, calling attention to alleged sexual abuse

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV)- On Sunday, a group of twenty protesters gathered in front of St. Norbert’s Abbey in De Pere, to address the allegations of sexual abuse made by Nathan Lindstrom.

Lindstrom told his parents David and Mary Lindstrom about the alleged abuse long after he became an adult.

“Why would my son lie about this?” said David Lindstrom.

In March of this year, after years of depression, according to his family, Nathan Lindstrom committed suicide. “Whatever you do, get help. Tell someone, anyone just get help, “said Mary Lindstrom mother of Nathan.

The Lindstrom family did not detail the exact allegations with Local 5. When asked if they would be pursuing criminal charges or civil litigation against St. Norberts, they stated that the statute of limitations falls into play on the initial alleged incident.

“What Nathan wanted was for no other child to go through what he went through at the hands of priests,” said David Lindstrom.

St. Norbert’s Abbey declined Local 5’s request for an interview, referring to their statement published via- social media. Part of the statement addresses the allegations made by Nathan.

“A story appeared in the local paper that features allegations of sexual abuse against Norbertines that supposedly occurred in the late 1980s. These allegations were reported immediately to civil authorities and third-party investigators interviewed all names forwarded to them, reviewed files, and deemed the accusations to be not credible.

This story is tragic for the Lindstrom family and friends. I have expressed condolences and sympathy personally to the Lindstrom family and continue to pray for them and all victims of abuse. Many are saddened, including me, because of the great harm caused by abuse especially by members of our community. On behalf of the Norbertine community, I humbly ask for your forgiveness.” Rt. Rev. Dane Radeck.