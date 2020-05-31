Peaceful protest begins in Downtown Green Bay on Sunday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Green Bay is now joining Appleton and several other cities across the nation in hosting protests combatting police brutality.

On Sunday at 2 p.m., Wisconsin residents are uniting in the Downtown Green Bay boardwalk near Hagemeister Park to begin a peaceful protest.

A protester and hostess of the Green Bay Protest event on Facebook, Paola Yozemin writes, “Please remember we are here to support against police brutality.”

Yozemin continues, “We are NOT looting, vandalizing, or destroying any type of property. We are here to speak up and support each other as a community – peacefully.”

Protesters will begin marching along both Main Street and the Walnut Street bridges and to the Green Bay Police Station where they will peacefully protest.

Protesters are being encouraged to wear face masks during the march to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Posters that have strong and positive messages are also being encouraged, however, according to the events Facebook page, they are asking that the posters not contain any hate messages.

Local 5 Multi-Media Journalist Rhonda Foxx was reporting live from the event moments before the march began. The video can be viewed down below or by visiting the Local 5 Facebook page.

Foxx will be covering the event throughout the day on Local 5’s Facebook Live Page.

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin

Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus

Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak