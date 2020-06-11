Peaceful protest draws crowd in De Pere despite inclement weather

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) — A crowd gathered in De Pere’s VFW Park Wednesday afternoon, prepared to protest despite predicted rain.

The group marched through West De Pere, across the Claude Allouez Bridge, and into East De Pere.

Organizer Hannah Lundin told Local 5 that it’s important to keep the Black Lives Matter movement in the public eye and to bring it into areas where the importance could be more easily overlooked.

“we want to keep these going and maybe more in these types of areas,” she said, “so this will not be the last of our protests. We want to keep this momentum and use this, especially use my white privilege that I’m not going to be questioned walking these streets in these neighborhoods like all my black friends would be.”

Lundin said that she hopes seeing the protesters walk the streets of De Pere will help start conversations in areas that might generally ignore it.

“We know it, personally as white people friends, and family that aren’t talking about this,” she said. “They aren’t talking about it with their kids, their kids are seeing people protest, they have no idea what’s going on, so kind of like, ‘hey we’re going to be bringing it to your front doors at dinner time but as peacefully and powerfully as possible, just so you guys can’t ignore it.'”