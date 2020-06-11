GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Peaceful protest draws crowd in De Pere despite inclement weather

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) — A crowd gathered in De Pere’s VFW Park Wednesday afternoon, prepared to protest despite predicted rain.

The group marched through West De Pere, across the Claude Allouez Bridge, and into East De Pere.

Organizer Hannah Lundin told Local 5 that it’s important to keep the Black Lives Matter movement in the public eye and to bring it into areas where the importance could be more easily overlooked.

“we want to keep these going and maybe more in these types of areas,” she said, “so this will not be the last of our protests. We want to keep this momentum and use this, especially use my white privilege that I’m not going to be questioned walking these streets in these neighborhoods like all my black friends would be.”

Lundin said that she hopes seeing the protesters walk the streets of De Pere will help start conversations in areas that might generally ignore it.

“We know it, personally as white people friends, and family that aren’t talking about this,” she said. “They aren’t talking about it with their kids, their kids are seeing people protest, they have no idea what’s going on, so kind of like, ‘hey we’re going to be bringing it to your front doors at dinner time but as peacefully and powerfully as possible, just so you guys can’t ignore it.'”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Packers AJ Dillon making himself at home in Green Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Packers AJ Dillon making himself at home in Green Bay"

Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue""

Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love

Thumbnail for the video titled "Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love"

Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step

Thumbnail for the video titled "Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step"

"The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled ""The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic"

Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season"