SEVASTOPOL, Wis. (WFRV) – On Saturday evening, an SUV struck a pedestrian, and crashed into a ditch, leading to the driver running away from the scene on foot.

According to a release, the Door County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the crash around 5:30 p.m. on August 27. Deputies say that the incident happened on County Highway BB, in the Town of Sevastopol.

Responding units found that a 71-year-old Sturgeon Bay woman had been struck by a 2013 Ford Escape that was traveling westbound on CTH BB.

Authorities say that after hitting the woman, the SUV continued westbound, crossed the eastbound lane, and went into a ditch. The SUV then became entangled in a section of orchard fencing.

The driver allegedly left the scene on foot, and after a brief pursuit, officers were able to take the 43-year-old suspect into custody.

Life-saving measures were administered to the victim. She was transported by ambulance to the Door County Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation and no further details were given.

