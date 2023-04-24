(WFRV) – A man from Little Chute is dead after a Sunday evening crash on I-41 in Outagamie County.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, on April 23 around 6:15 p.m., a crash on I-41 northbound happened near Little Chute. Multiple agencies responded to the crash.

Authorities say that one person died in the crash. The initial investigation reportedly shows that a commercial motor vehicle was driving northbound on I-41 and ended up hitting a pedestrian.

The driver was identified as a 25-year-old man from Green Bay, and the pedestrian was identified as a 42-year-old man from Little Chute. I-41 northbound was closed for over three hours as authorities investigated the scene of the crash.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will continue to update this story.