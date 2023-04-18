GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 23-year-old Green Bay man was taken into custody minutes after a reported crash that resulted in the death of a pedestrian.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, on April 18 around 1:15 p.m., officers were sent to the intersection of West Mason Street and 16th Avenue for a crash. Authorities say it was a hit-and-run traffic crash that resulted in the death of a pedestrian.

The suspected driver, only identified as a 23-year-old man from Green Bay, was stopped ‘within minutes’ of the reported incident. He was taken into custody near South Clay Street.

The initial reports show that possible driver impairment could have been a factor. Authorities are working to identify the victim.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. No additional information was released.

Local 5 will update this story as more details are released.