GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating an accident near I-41 and West Capitol Drive in Grand Chute where a pedestrian was pronounced dead after being hit by a semi.

A release from the Grand Chute Police Department states that the incident happened just before 8:10 a.m. on Friday, September 15.

When emergency responders from the Grand Chute Police Department and Grand Chute Fire Department arrived at the scene, life-saving measures were unsuccessful and the pedestrian was pronounced dead, authorities say.

The Grand Chute Police Department assisted the Wisconsin State Patrol along with the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, Fox Crossing Police Department, and Gold Cross Ambulance with the incident.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is conducting the accident investigation and reconstruction.

No additional details were provided and Local 5 will update this article when new information is released.