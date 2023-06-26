FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond Du Lac Police Department confirmed the death of 7-year-old David Custance over the weekend.

He had battled in a Milwaukee hospital for 18 hours before his uncle Brian Fugere says doctors declared him brain dead and his family decided, if they could, donate his organs.

David was playing with his sister when the uncle says he darted out into traffic. Police have not yet filed the conclusions of their investigation.

Counselors were at Pier Elementary School Monday where David recently completed the first grade.

His uncle says doctors and nurses plan what’s called a “walk of honor” at the hospital to demonstrate their gratitude that the family decided his legacy should be as an organ donor.

This is the third time in a month that we have reported tragic circumstances involving pedestrians.

A nine-year-old girl was killed after being hit by a semi at an intersection that borders Kimberly and Combined Locks.

Back on June 17 in Chilton, a 73-year-old Chilton man was hit and killed in a city intersection.

The Governor’s Health and Safety Association says pedestrian crashes last year were at their highest since 1981.

Wisconsin’s overall average was 1.27 Pedestrian deaths per 100,000 people compared with states like Arizona or Texas which average more than four.

Still, pedestrian fatalities rose in Wisconsin last year. 75 people died compared with the previous 50.

Already cities like Madison are making it a top priority even at a time when they saw a drop in such cases.

“I think because of that each one really highlights the work we still have to do here in our city,” said Renne Callaway, Pedestrian Bicycle Administrator. “To ensure that our trend isn’t going in the same direction as we see in the state.”

So far in 2023, there have been 30 pedestrian deaths statewide.

To see the report click here