Pedestrian hit by car near Waupaca Airport

WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) — The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of a pedestrian being hit by a car near the Waupaca Airport.

Police say they first received a call on Saturday stating a woman was walking along Highway 10 near Fleet Farm. Deputies responded to the scene attempting to locate her.

Around 1:45 am Sunday, officers received another call stating someone may have been hit by a car near the airport.

Police say the initial investigation indicates a woman was hit by a car on the south shoulder of the highway. The crash remains under investigation.

The victim’s condition is not known at this time.

