CALEDONIA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 25-year-old man from southeast Wisconsin died after being hit by a vehicle on WIS 31 just after midnight on Saturday, authorities say.

According to the Caledonia Police Department, officers responded to WIS 31 and Tabor Road shortly after 12:15 a.m.

Officers say that based on a preliminary investigation, the 25-year-old from Racine was walking southbound on WIS 31 on the east side of the road.

A vehicle driven by a 60-year-old man from Raymond was traveling northbound on WIS 31 when he reportedly hit the man.

Lifesaving efforts were attempted, but unfortunately, the 25-year-old died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Officers reported that the driver called 911 following the crash and remained at the scene, fully cooperating with the investigation, which remains under investigation by the Caledonia Police Department.

We express our sincere sympathy to the family and friends of the 25-year-old man who died. All who were involved or affected by this tragic incident are in our thoughts and prayers. Christopher Botsch, Chief of Police, Caledonia Police Department

No additional information was provided.