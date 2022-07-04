VILLAGE OF FREMONT, Wis. (WFRV) – Waupaca County Sheriff’s and Fremont Police believe alcohol was a factor in a crash that happened Saturday in the Village of Fremont.

According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, they received a 911 call on Saturday, July 2 around 11:32 p.m. for a report of a one-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Tustin Road.

Initial investigations found that a vehicle was driving northbound on Tustin Road between the Highway 10 overpass and Lind Street when the vehicle hit a person walking along Tustin Road. A witness stopped and helped the person and called 911.

The person was transported by Fremont-Wolf River EMS and later flown by ThedaStar. There is no word on their injuries at this time.

The woman driving the vehicle was not injured.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.