FREEDOM, Wis. (WFRV) – A 52-year-old pedestrian who was reportedly hit by a vehicle on WIS 55 in Outagamie County was pronounced dead at the scene on Wednesday.

A release from the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office states that the incident happened just before 8:20 p.m. on September 6 near Greiner Road on WIS 55 in Freedom.

Deputies say that a preliminary investigation showed that a vehicle, which was being driven by a 78-year-old from De Pere, was heading north on WIS 55. At the same time, the 52-year-old pedestrian was walking in the northbound lane.

The vehicle reportedly hit the pedestrian, they were pronounced dead at the scene. It was noted that the driver remained on scene and is cooperating with law enforcement.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Freedom Fire and EMS, Gold Cross Ambulance, and the Outagamie County Highway Department.

The incident remains under investigation. No other information was provided.