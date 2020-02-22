GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Brown County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a car vs. pedestrian incident that happened on February 21.

Officials say around 10:30 p.m., they responded to the area of County Highway PP and County Highway Z in the Town of Hollandtown for a car vs. pedestrian accident.

During the investigation, police say the pedestrian had stopped to assist a vehicle that had gone into the ditch. While attempting to help the stranded motorist, the pedestrian was hit by a passing vehicle.

Deputies report the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Brown County Sheriff’s Department says poor winter driving conditions were a contributing factor to this crash and are still investigating this incident.

Local 5 News will provide updates as the story develops.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories