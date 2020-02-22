Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Brown County

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a car vs. pedestrian incident that happened on February 21.

Officials say around 10:30 p.m., they responded to the area of County Highway PP and County Highway Z in the Town of Hollandtown for a car vs. pedestrian accident.

During the investigation, police say the pedestrian had stopped to assist a vehicle that had gone into the ditch. While attempting to help the stranded motorist, the pedestrian was hit by a passing vehicle.

Deputies report the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Brown County Sheriff’s Department says poor winter driving conditions were a contributing factor to this crash and are still investigating this incident.

