Police investigating possible Green Bay hit-and-run

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A pedestrian has been hit by a vehicle in Green Bay early Wednesday morning.

Green Bay Police confirmed the hit-and-run incident to WFRV Local 5.

According to a release, police responded to the intersection of Amy Street and Bellevue street for a man laying in the street shortly before 5 a.m.

The man was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Authorities say they remain on scene and are investigating a possible hit-and-run accident involving a car versus a bicycle.

Green Bay Police will close the intersection for a number of hours and is asking the public to avoid the area.

If anyone has any information about this case they are asked to contact the Green Bay Police Department at 448-3200.

If you wish to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward, contact the Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers by phone (920) 432-7867, through their website at www.432stop.com, or by downloading the P3 app through Google play or App store.

